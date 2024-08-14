Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

In corporate news, Kellanova (K) shares jumped nearly 8% after it agreed to be acquired by Mars in an all-cash deal worth $35.9 billion, including assumed net leverage.

Performance Food (PFGC) shares popped 7.6% after it said Wednesday that it agreed to buy Cheney Bros for $2.1 billion in cash, while its fiscal Q4 earnings rose more than expected even as revenue missed estimates.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) shares shed 0.1% after the company said Wednesday that activist investor Elliott Investment Management had "dismissed" its board's efforts to "engage constructively," in response to Elliott's announced plans for a proxy fight.

