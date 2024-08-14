News & Insights

Markets
K

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

August 14, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

In corporate news, Kellanova (K) shares jumped nearly 8% after it agreed to be acquired by Mars in an all-cash deal worth $35.9 billion, including assumed net leverage.

Performance Food (PFGC) shares popped 7.6% after it said Wednesday that it agreed to buy Cheney Bros for $2.1 billion in cash, while its fiscal Q4 earnings rose more than expected even as revenue missed estimates.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) shares shed 0.1% after the company said Wednesday that activist investor Elliott Investment Management had "dismissed" its board's efforts to "engage constructively," in response to Elliott's announced plans for a proxy fight.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

K
PFGC
LUV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.