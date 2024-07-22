News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

July 22, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.3%.

In corporate news, Mattel (MAT) shares surged 16% after Reuters reported Monday the company received an approach for a takeover by private equity firm L Catterton.

Delta Air Lines' (DAL) cancellations continued to mount as the carrier worked to recover from Friday's tech outage that disrupted IT systems globally. The company's shares fell 2.2% in recent Monday trading.

Ryanair (RYAAY) shares slumped 16% after fiscal Q1 diluted earnings fell more than expected by analysts.

