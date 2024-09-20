News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

September 20, 2024 — 02:00 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.3%.

In corporate news, FedEx (FDX) shares tumbled more than 13% after it reported a surprise decline late Thursday in fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Nike (NKE) shares jumped 6% after the company said that John Donahoe will retire as chief executive next month, with former longtime company executive Elliott Hill returning to lead the company.

Lennar's (LEN) lower-than-expected fiscal Q3 gross margin on home sales and a downbeat outlook for the metric weighed on investor sentiment despite the homebuilder beating market estimates on earnings and revenue, according to analysts. Its shares dropped 4.2%.

