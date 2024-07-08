News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

July 08, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) little changed, paring earlier gains.

In corporate news, Paramount (PARA) will merge with Skydance Media to establish a new entity via a two-step deal, which includes the acquisition of Paramount's controlling shareholder, National Amusements. Paramount shares fell 3.3%.

Niu Technologies (NIU) shares jumped 12% after the company announced a retail expansion at more than 800 Best Buy (BBY) stores in the US. Best Buy added 4.4%.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) shares rose 0.3% after the company got a sweetened bid for its Kinetic Group business from Czechoslovak Group, boosting the purchase price by $100 million to $2.1 billion.

