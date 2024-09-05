News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

September 05, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.7%.

In corporate news, Verizon Communications (VZ) agreed to buy Frontier Communications (FYBR) in an all-cash deal worth about $20 billion to boost its fiber network. Verizon shares were down 0.5%, and Frontier was falling 9%.

Casey's General Stores (CASY) shares jumped 6.8%. The company's fiscal Q1 revenue fell short of market expectations while earnings exceeded analysts' estimates.

Copart (CPRT) shares tumbled 7.2%. The company's fiscal Q4 earnings fell from a year ago period, missing expectations. Sales for the three months ended July 31 were shy of estimates.

