Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 6.3% from a year earlier in the week ended Aug. 31 after a 5% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares plunged about 23% after its fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings unexpectedly slid year over year while sales missed estimates amid macro pressures on consumers.

Hormel Foods (HRL) narrowed its earnings outlook and lowered its sales guidance for fiscal 2024, as its Q3 results declined year over year. Its shares tumbled nearly 7%.

A group comprising Nordstrom family members and Mexican retailer El Puerto de Liverpool delivered a non-binding letter to Nordstrom (JWN) offering to buy the company and take it private for $23 per share in cash, according to a regulatory filing. Nordstrom shares were fractionally higher.

