Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

August 27, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 5% from a year earlier in the week ended Aug. 24 after a 4.9% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, American Woodmark (AMWD) shares tumbled past 10% after its fiscal Q1 results dropped year over year, while it lowered its full-year guidance amid weakness in the home-remodeling market.

Paramount (PARA) shares dropped 6.2%. The company said late Monday the "go-shop" period under its merger agreement with Skydance Media has ended following the withdrawal of a rival buyout offer from a group of investors led by Edgar Bronfman Jr.

Coca-Cola (KO) shares rose 0.7% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the company to $78 from $70 while keeping its overweight rating.

