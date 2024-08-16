Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Friday

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday, with The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining 0.4%.

Amcor (AMCR) shares were more than 3% lower after the company overnight reported fiscal Q4 net sales of $3.54 billion, down from $3.67 billion a year earlier.

H&R Block (HRB) stock was over 8% higher after the company late Thursday posted upbeat fiscal Q4 results, raised its quarterly dividend, and authorized a new $1.50 billion stock buyback program.

RLX Technology (RLX) shares were up 0.6% after the company reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

