News & Insights

Markets
KSS

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trading

August 30, 2024 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were increasing late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1%.

In corporate news, Kohl's (KSS) shares fell nearly 3% as TD Cowen downgraded the stock to hold from buy and cut its price target to $21 from $25.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) shares were shedding 0.4% after it lowered its full-year outlook and Chief Executive Calvin McDonald said the company aims to speed up the release of several new athletic apparel styles.

Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) lower-than-expected earnings and comparable sales for fiscal Q2 and its downgraded guidance are expected to be a drag on its share price in the near term, Evercore ISI said in a Friday note. Ulta shares were dropping 4%.

Tyson Foods (TSN) said late Thursday it has appointed Curt Calaway as chief financial officer, effective immediately, succeeding John Tyson. Tyson Foods shares were down 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSS
TSN
ULTA
LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.