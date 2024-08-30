Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were increasing late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1%.

In corporate news, Kohl's (KSS) shares fell nearly 3% as TD Cowen downgraded the stock to hold from buy and cut its price target to $21 from $25.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) shares were shedding 0.4% after it lowered its full-year outlook and Chief Executive Calvin McDonald said the company aims to speed up the release of several new athletic apparel styles.

Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) lower-than-expected earnings and comparable sales for fiscal Q2 and its downgraded guidance are expected to be a drag on its share price in the near term, Evercore ISI said in a Friday note. Ulta shares were dropping 4%.

Tyson Foods (TSN) said late Thursday it has appointed Curt Calaway as chief financial officer, effective immediately, succeeding John Tyson. Tyson Foods shares were down 0.2%.

