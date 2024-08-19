Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.1%.

In corporate news, Paramount Global (PARA), which has agreed to merge with Skydance Media, is expected to extend a deadline for other takeover bids if Edgar Bronfman Jr. makes an offer for the company before Wednesday night, Bloomberg reported Monday. Paramount shares rose 0.8%.

Estee Lauder (EL) issued a downbeat earnings outlook for fiscal 2025 amid continued softening demand in China, while the company said Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda plans to retire next year. Its shares fell 1.8%.

General Motors (GM) is laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees globally in its software and services division, CNBC reported. GM shares rose 1%.

FuboTV (FUBO) shares jumped past 18% following a court ruling Friday temporarily blocking the launch of a rival sports streaming service backed by Walt Disney (DIS), Fox (FOXA, FOX) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

