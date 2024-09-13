Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks rose Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.9%.

In corporate news, RH (RH) shares surged nearly 25%. The company recorded better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results amid higher demand that is projected to accelerate through this year and into next.

United Airlines (UAL) shares added 2% after it said Friday it signed a deal with SpaceX to equip its planes with Starlink's Wi-Fi service.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) faces significant near- and longer-term hurdles even as the company's new leadership demonstrates a "strategic focus and energy," Oppenheimer said after a meeting with senior executives Thursday. Advance Auto shares were rising 4%.

