Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Gain Premarket Thursday

Consumer stocks were higher premarket Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently up 0.8%.

Monster Beverage (MNST) shares were over 7% lower after the company reported slower growth in Q2 earnings and revenue than the market had anticipated.

SharkNinja (SN) shares rose 13% after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales. The company also raised its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings per share and sales.

US Foods Holding (USFD) shares were up more than 7% after it reported higher fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales.

