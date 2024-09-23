Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Gain in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were advancing late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.1%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) shares jumped 4.9% as Tudor Pickering Holt raised the company's delivery estimates for Q3.

Stellantis (STLA) Chairman John Elkann has started looking for a successor to current Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing the company. Stellantis shares were rising 2.8%.

General Motors (GM) plans to lay off 1,695 workers at its Fairfax assembly facility in Kansas, Reuters reported Saturday. GM shares dropped 1.8%.

Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL) shares soared 131% after the company said it and Delta Corp Holdings signed a merger-and-share exchange agreement under which both companies will become subsidiaries of a newly formed Cayman Islands holding firm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.