News & Insights

Markets
XLP

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Flat Pre-Bell Wednesday

September 25, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer shares were flat pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) unchanged recently.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) shares fell 28% pre-bell Wednesday after it reported a fiscal Q4 net loss late Tuesday of $0.29 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 3 was $319.6 million, down from $364.7 million a year ago.

PVH (PVH), owner of clothing brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, is being investigated by China's Commerce Ministry for suspected violations of China's market trading principles. PVH shares were up 0.4% pre-bell on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLP
XLY
SFIX
PVH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.