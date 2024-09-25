Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Flat Pre-Bell Wednesday

Consumer shares were flat pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) unchanged recently.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) shares fell 28% pre-bell Wednesday after it reported a fiscal Q4 net loss late Tuesday of $0.29 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 3 was $319.6 million, down from $364.7 million a year ago.

PVH (PVH), owner of clothing brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, is being investigated by China's Commerce Ministry for suspected violations of China's market trading principles. PVH shares were up 0.4% pre-bell on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.