Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Thursday

July 11, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Consumer stocks were flat to higher premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.6% recently.

PepsiCo (PEP) was down 2.6% after it reported a fiscal Q2 revenue of $22.50 billion, up from $22.32 billion a year earlier but missing the $22.59 billion estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Conagra Brands (CAG) fell more than 2% after it reported lower fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and net sales.

Costco Wholesale (COST) was up more than 1% after it reported net sales of $24.5 billion in the five weeks ended July 7, up from $22.8 billion a year earlier.

