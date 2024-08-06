Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Flat to Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday

Consumer stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) inactive recently.

Kenvue (KVUE) shares advanced 10% after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, up from $0.31 a year earlier.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) shares fell more than 6% after it lowered its 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) shares were up more than 2% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.