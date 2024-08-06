News & Insights

Markets
KVUE

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Flat to Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday

August 06, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) inactive recently.

Kenvue (KVUE) shares advanced 10% after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, up from $0.31 a year earlier.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) shares fell more than 6% after it lowered its 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) shares were up more than 2% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KVUE
TPX
CELH
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.