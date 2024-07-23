News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Flat to Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday

July 23, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Consumer stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.5%.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) shares were 1.7% higher in recent premarket activity after the company raised its full-year 2024 adjusted earnings guidance.

Coca-Cola (KO) was up 0.8% after it reported higher Q2 comparable earnings and revenue.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) advanced by over 4% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

