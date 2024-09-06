News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Fall in Afternoon Trading

September 06, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Consumer stocks fell Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.9%.

In corporate news, GameStop (GME) shares popped 5.4% after meme stock influencer Keith Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty," shared an image on X, his first post since June.

Bowlero (BOWL) shares jumped 8.7%, a day after the company reported fiscal Q4 revenue that rose more than forecast by analysts.

Toyota (TM) is planning to slow global electric vehicle production and informed suppliers of the decision, Nikkei reported. Toyota shares fell 2.8%.

