Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Thursday

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) marginally higher and The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2%.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) shares were up over 13% after the company said it expects fiscal Q3 same-store sales in the range of a 1% decline to a 1.5% increase, compared with the estimated 1.1% decrease from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Torrid Holdings (CURV) stock was 18% lower after the company said it priced an underwritten public offering of eight million common shares by certain stockholders at $4 apiece.

Caleres (CAL) shares were down more than 17% after the company reported lower fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales in addition to cutting its fiscal 2024 outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.