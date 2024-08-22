Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Thursday

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.4% higher recently.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) shares advanced by over 10% after the company reported a narrowed fiscal Q4 net loss and higher revenue.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) shares tumbled by over 22% after it reported lower fiscal Q2 earnings and net sales. The company also slashed its guidance for full-year earnings per share and net sales.

Viking Holdings (VIK) shares fell by more than 2% after it reported a Q2 net income of $0.37 per diluted share, down from $0.46 a year earlier.

