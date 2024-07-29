News & Insights

BABA

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday

July 29, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.7%.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) shares rose by nearly 3% after Bloomberg News reported a change in company policy to earn more service fees from merchants. According to the report, a person familiar with the matter said the company will start charging a basic software service fee of 0.6% on confirmed transactions for vendors on the Tmall and Taobao platforms

McDonald's (MCD) reported lower Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue. Shares of McDonald's were up 0.8% pre-bell.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) said it has launched a $1.5 billion private offering of senior unsecured notes due 2033. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares were 0.7% higher premarket.

