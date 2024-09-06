News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Friday

September 06, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advanced by 0.4% recently.

Bowlero (BOWL) shares rose past 10% after the company reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $283.9 million, up from $239.4 million a year earlier.

Helen of Troy (HELE) shares were up more than 3% after the company announced a new $500 million share buyback authorization.

BRP (DOOO) shares fell by over 7% after the company reported lower fiscal Q2 normalized earnings and revenue. The company also cut its guidance for fiscal 2025 normalized EPS and revenue.

