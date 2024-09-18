News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday

September 18, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advanced by 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.2% recently.

General Mills (GIS) shares declined by almost 3% after the company reported lower fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and net sales.

Mondee Holdings (MOND) shares were up about 2% after the company said it got a $15 million letter of credit from Morgan Stanley (MS), which was a condition to extensions to its term loan and preferred equity.

Arko (ARKO) plans to sell its convenience store operations in a deal potentially valued at about $2 billion as a shift away from expansion due to slowing sales, Reuters reported, citing sources. Arko shares were up over 1% premarket.

