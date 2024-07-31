Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 1.1% recently.

Altria Group (MO) shares fell 4.8% after the company reported unchanged Q2 adjusted earnings and lower net revenue.

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) shares were up nearly 2% after the company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.78 per diluted share, down from $0.79 a year earlier but still beating the $0.74 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Marriott International (MAR) shares were down 3.7% recently after it lowered its 2024 adjusted earnings per share forecast to between $9.23 and $9.40 from its prior guidance of $9.31 to $9.65.

