Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday

July 10, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently advancing by 0.2%.

Yatsen Holding (YSG) fell past 7% after saying it lowered its Q2 revenue outlook to reflect current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions.

Island Capital Group made an open proposal to acquire up to 100% of MarineMax's (HZO) Island Global Yachting and yachting and marina-related services businesses. MarineMax advanced more than 8% premarket.

Vista Outdoor's (VSTO) Revelyst unit said it has sold Fiber Energy Products to Lignetics. Vista Outdoor was more than 2% higher pre-bell.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
