Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Friday

September 20, 2024 — 09:22 am EDT

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) and Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) were up marginally.

Nike (NKE) shares advanced by 8% after the company said Elliott Hill will rejoin the company as chief executive officer, effective Oct. 14.

MillerKnoll (MLKN) shares fell past 6% after the company reported lower fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and sales.

Chewy (CHWY) shares were down more than 3% after the company said an offering of 16.7 million of its class A common shares by shareholder BC Partners Advisors was priced at $30 per share.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
