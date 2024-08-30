News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Friday

August 30, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was marginally higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently advanced by 0.4%.

Chinese regulators said Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) had been cleared of allegations of monopolistic practices after a three-year investigation. Alibaba Group shares were up more than 4% premarket.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) shares rose by over 4% after it reported higher fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) shares were down almost 7% after reporting fiscal Q2 earnings of $5.30 per diluted share, down from $6.02 a year earlier. The company also lowered its outlook for full-year earnings per share and net revenue.

