Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Edge Higher in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were edging up late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.3%.

In corporate news, E.W. Scripps (SSP) shares tumbled nearly 19% in recent Friday trading, a day after the company's Q2 revenue fell short of market expectations.

Tesla's (TSLA) board appears to be neglecting Elon Musk's "apparent conflicts of interest" involving his private companies and must act to ensure he's meeting his responsibilities as the chief executive of the company, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Thursday in a letter to Robyn Denholm, Tesla's board chair. Tesla shares were adding 0.5%.

Getty Images (GETY) shares were up 2% in recent Friday trading after the company swung to a Q2 profit year over year and its revenue for the quarter ended June 30 topped market expectations.

E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) shares tumbled over 14% after the company reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.10 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier.

