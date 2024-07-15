Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Down in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were lower in late Monday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.3%.

In corporate news, Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to achieve "solid" results in Q2, surpassing organic sales growth and earnings per share expectations and likely raising its 2024 EPS guidance, which should be well-received, Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday. Coca-Cola shares were down 0.3%.

B&G Foods (BGS) shares rose nearly 2% after it refinanced and amended a credit agreement to replace $507.3 million of outstanding tranche B term loans with $450 million of new tranche B term loans.

Trump Media & Technology (DJT) shares surged almost 33% after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Macy's (M) shares sank past 12% after the company said it terminated go-private talks with Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital due to financing uncertainty and value concerns.

