Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Wednesday

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) also down 0.1% recently.

Global-e Online (GLBE) shares declined by over 9% after it lowered its 2024 revenue guidance to be between $710 million and $750 million, compared with the previous range of $733 million to $773 million.

Kellanova (K) has agreed to be acquired by Mars for a total consideration of $35.9 billion, including assumed net leverage, Mars said. Kellanova shares rose past 7% premarket.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) shares were up over 2% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and net sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.