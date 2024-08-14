News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Wednesday

August 14, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) also down 0.1% recently.

Global-e Online (GLBE) shares declined by over 9% after it lowered its 2024 revenue guidance to be between $710 million and $750 million, compared with the previous range of $733 million to $773 million.

Kellanova (K) has agreed to be acquired by Mars for a total consideration of $35.9 billion, including assumed net leverage, Mars said. Kellanova shares rose past 7% premarket.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) shares were up over 2% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and net sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
