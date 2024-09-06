Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were lower late Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 2.2%.

In corporate news, Edible Garden (EDBL) shares tumbled over 14%. The company said Friday it plans to offer up to about 4.7 million units to the public for $1.07 apiece to raise about $5 million in a bid to comply with Nasdaq's minimum shareholder's equity of $2.5 million.

GameStop (GME) shares jumped 6.7% after meme stock influencer Keith Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty," shared an image on X, his first post since June.

Bowlero (BOWL) shares popped 8.6%, a day after the company reported fiscal Q4 revenue that rose more than forecast by analysts.

Toyota (TM) is planning to slow global electric vehicle production and informed suppliers of the decision, Nikkei reported. Its shares fell 3%.

