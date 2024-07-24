News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline in Late Afternoon Trading

July 24, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 4%.

In corporate news, T-Mobile US (TMUS) said Wednesday it has agreed to form a joint venture with KKR (KKR) that will buy fiber company Metronet, as the wireless carrier looks to expand its broadband portfolio. T-Mobile US shares added 0.4%, while KKR was falling 1.9%.

Unionized hotel workers in four US cities could soon authorize a potential strike against Marriott International (MAR), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Hyatt Hotels (H) and Omni Hotels & Resorts after contract talks failed, the employees' union said Wednesday. Marriott shares fell 2.7%, Hilton shed 2.6%, and Hyatt down 2.7%.

Tesla (TSLA) shares tumbled past 12% after its Q2 earnings fell short of market expectations, hit by lower vehicle prices and restructuring charges.

Lamb Weston (LW) shares plunged more than 28%. The company guided for an annual decline in fiscal 2025 earnings on Wednesday after posting an unexpected decrease in revenue and below-forecast earnings for the fiscal Q4 amid challenging market dynamics.

