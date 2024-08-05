Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline Late Afternoon

Consumer stocks retreated in late Monday afternoon trading with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 3%.

In corporate news, Freshpet (FRPT) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 revenue amid volume growth while narrowing its loss and lifting the full-year financial outlook. The shares fell 0.6%.

Treehouse Foods (THS) narrowed its full-year core profitability outlook while maintaining sales expectations after Q2 results topped Wall Street's views. The stock retreated 2%.

Tyson Foods (TSN) shares rose 2% after the company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.87 per share, up from $0.15 a year earlier and above $0.67 expected by analysts.

Kellanova (K) shares jumped past 16% after news outlets reported Mars is considering buying the company.

