AAP

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline in Afternoon Trading

August 22, 2024 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks fell Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.3%.

In corporate news, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) shares tumbled 16%. The company reported a bigger-than-expected drop in fiscal Q2 earnings and cut its full-year outlook, while announcing the sale of its Worldpac wholesale business to funds managed by Carlyle (CG) for $1.5 billion in cash.

Peloton (PTON) shares surged 36% after the company posted a surprise gain in fiscal Q4 revenue and forecast gross margin expansion in fiscal 2025.

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and affirmed its full-year earnings outlook, while Chief Financial Officer Laura Felice said long-term investments may drive full-year earnings toward the lower end of the projected range. The shares fell 6.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

