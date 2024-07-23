News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline in Afternoon Trading

July 23, 2024 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were softer Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) fractionally lower.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 4 .9% from a year earlier in the week ended July 20 after a 4.8% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, United Parcel Service (UPS) fell short of Q2 estimates and tempered full-year revenue guidance. Its shares tumbled past 13%.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) said Tuesday it's cooperating with the US Department of Transportation's investigation into the carrier's handling of thousands of flight cancellations in the wake of Friday's global technology outage. Delta shares were down 0.1%.

Coca-Cola (KO) raised its full-year outlook on Tuesday as it reported stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings, buoyed by volume and pricing gains. Its shares added 0.6%.

