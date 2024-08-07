News & Insights

Markets
XLP

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday

August 07, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer shares were advancing pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.6% higher recently.

Warner Music Group (WMG) shares were up 4.1% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings Wednesday of $0.27 per diluted share, compared with $0.23 a year earlier.

Walt Disney (DIS) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.39 per diluted share, up from $1.03 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $23.16 billion, compared with $22.33 billion a year earlier. Shares of the company fell 2.5% in pre-bell activity.

Stride (LRN) shares rose 5.4% after the company reported higher results for fiscal Q4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLP
XLY
WMG
DIS
LRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.