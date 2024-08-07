Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday

Consumer shares were advancing pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.6% higher recently.

Warner Music Group (WMG) shares were up 4.1% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings Wednesday of $0.27 per diluted share, compared with $0.23 a year earlier.

Walt Disney (DIS) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.39 per diluted share, up from $1.03 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $23.16 billion, compared with $22.33 billion a year earlier. Shares of the company fell 2.5% in pre-bell activity.

Stride (LRN) shares rose 5.4% after the company reported higher results for fiscal Q4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.