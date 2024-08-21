News & Insights

Markets
TGT

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday

August 21, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.6% higher recently.

Target (TGT) shares rose past 16% after it reported higher fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its forecast for fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share.

TJX Companies (TJX) shares were up 6% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and net sales. The company also increased its outlook for fiscal full-year 2025 earnings per share.

Walmart (WMT) sold its entire stake in Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com (JD), a regulatory filing showed. JD.com shares were nearly 8% lower premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
TJX
JD
WMT
XLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.