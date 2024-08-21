Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.6% higher recently.

Target (TGT) shares rose past 16% after it reported higher fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its forecast for fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share.

TJX Companies (TJX) shares were up 6% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and net sales. The company also increased its outlook for fiscal full-year 2025 earnings per share.

Walmart (WMT) sold its entire stake in Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com (JD), a regulatory filing showed. JD.com shares were nearly 8% lower premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.