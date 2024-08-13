Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Tuesday

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.3% higher recently.

On Holding (ONON) shares were up over 3% after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted profit and net sales.

Home Depot (HD) shares were 0.6% lower after saying it now expects fiscal 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share to decline between 1% and 3%, compared with its previous EPS growth forecast of about 1%.

Sea (SE) shares were nearly 4% higher after the company reported a Q2 revenue of $3.81 billion, compared with $3.10 billion a year earlier.

