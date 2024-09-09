News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Monday

September 09, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday, with The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.3% higher and The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 1%.

Big Lots (BIG) shares were down more than 40% after the company said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, and agreed to sell substantially all of its assets and ongoing business operations to Nexus Capital Management.

Carvana (CVNA) stock up more than 2% after the company said it is integrating its auction and reconditioning operations at its Houston site.

Walt Disney (DIS) was accused of failing to negotiate in good faith and engaging in anti-competitive behavior by DirecTV in a complaint filed with the US Federal Communications Commission, multiple news outlets reported, citing the satellite TV provider. Walt Disney shares were 0.4% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

