Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Monday

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.3% higher recently.

Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) shares fell past 5% following an announcement that the company and some of its existing stockholders plan to offer and sell 6 million shares each of Life Time Group common stock in an underwritten public offering.

Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a stake in Starbucks (SBUX) and is pushing the coffee retailer to take measures to increase its stock price, The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Starbucks shares were up nearly 3% premarket.

LL Flooring Holdings (LL) shares were over 4% higher after it filed for a voluntary Chapter 11 restructuring process in a bankruptcy court in Delaware.

