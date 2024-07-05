Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Friday

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.6%.

Macy's (M) is the target of a $6.90 billion buyout attempt by investors who have previously failed to acquire the retailer, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Macy's shares were up past 7% premarket.

LL Flooring Holdings (LL) is considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy to manage declining cash access and sales, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. LL Flooring stock was up nearly 1% pre-bell.

Amazon (AMZN) will discontinue its "Astro for Business" security robot for small- and medium-sized businesses to focus on household robots, multiple media outlets reported late Wednesday, citing a company spokesperson. Amazon shares were up 0.3% premarket.

