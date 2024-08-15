Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks rose late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) jumping 3.3%.

In corporate news, Paramount Global (PARA) shares soared 7.4%. Edgar Bronfman Jr. is close to making an offer for the company, Bloomberg reported.

JD.com (JD) shares popped 4.5%. The company reported higher Q2 revenue driven by gains in retail and logistics, while its earnings surged well ahead of analysts' expectations.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) shares surged past 11% after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported its holding of about 690,000 shares in the cosmetics company.

Walmart (WMT) shares gained 6.6% after the company raised its full-year outlook as fiscal Q2 results topped market estimates amid gains across all segments.

