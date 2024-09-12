Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance in Late Afternoon

Consumer stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.1%.

In corporate news, Kroger (KR) shares jumped 6.9%. The company lifted the midpoint of its full-year identical sales forecast, underscoring optimism that consumers will continue prioritizing spending on food and essentials.

Lovesac (LOVE) shares surged 21% after the company's fiscal Q2 results exceeded estimates by analysts.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Charter Communications (CHTR) signed a multiyear distribution deal integrating linear video and streaming services. Warner Bros. shares jumped 10%, and Charter gained 3.2%.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) shares rose 11%. Fiscal Q2 earnings topped market expectations, and the company maintained its full-year outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.