Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

August 08, 2024 — 03:55 pm EDT

Consumer stocks rose late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 2%.

In corporate news, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) shares jumped 14%. The company tempered its full-year guidance to reflect the recent sale of a majority interest in Insomnia Cookies, while Q2 revenue topped estimates by analysts.

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Q2 revenue rose year over year but missed Wall Street's estimates as consolidated same-store sales growth fell sharply on an annual basis. Restaurant Brands shares were rising 2.3%.

Monster Beverage (MNST) shares tumbled 11% after the company's Q2 results fell short of Wall Street's estimates amid softening demand and consumer spending.

Under Armour (UA) reported a surprise fiscal Q1 profit on Thursday even as it booked restructuring expenses, prompting the company to nudge its full-year earnings outlook higher. Its shares jumped nearly 20%.

