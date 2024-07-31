Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Consumer stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.8%.

In corporate news, Marriott (MAR) shares slumped 4.9%. On Wednesday, the company lowered its guidance for full-year earnings and a key revenue metric after its Q2 sales fell short of market expectations.

McDonald's (MCD) $5 meal is helping to reverse a slump in customer traffic and is helping win over consumers from rivals, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a company memo to franchisees it viewed. The fast food giant's shares were shedding 0.3%.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) raised its outlook for postpaid customer additions in 2024 as Q2 results topped market expectations. The stock climbed 3.8%.

Starbucks (SBUX) shares jumped 3.2%. The company maintained its full-year outlook even after its fiscal Q3 results declined with sales missing Wall Street's expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.