Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Consumer stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.3%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) is expected to top expectations for Q2 earnings with gross margins a major focus, Wedbush said in a report. Tesla shares jumped 5.3%.

McDonald's (MCD) will extend its $5 meal deal at 93% of its US locations beyond the initial four-week period with some continuing through August, Bloomberg reported. The company's shares added 0.6%.

Mattel (MAT) shares surged 15% after Reuters reported the company has received an approach for a takeover by private equity firm L Catterton.

Delta Air Lines' (DAL) cancellations continued to mount as the carrier worked to recover from Friday's tech outage that disrupted IT systems globally. The company's shares fell 3.6% in late Monday trading.

