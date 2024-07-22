News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

July 22, 2024 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.3%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) is expected to top expectations for Q2 earnings with gross margins a major focus, Wedbush said in a report. Tesla shares jumped 5.3%.

McDonald's (MCD) will extend its $5 meal deal at 93% of its US locations beyond the initial four-week period with some continuing through August, Bloomberg reported. The company's shares added 0.6%.

Mattel (MAT) shares surged 15% after Reuters reported the company has received an approach for a takeover by private equity firm L Catterton.

Delta Air Lines' (DAL) cancellations continued to mount as the carrier worked to recover from Friday's tech outage that disrupted IT systems globally. The company's shares fell 3.6% in late Monday trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
MCD
DAL
MAT

