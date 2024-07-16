Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Consumer stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.8%.

Redbook US same-store sales last week climbed 4.8% from a year earlier after a 6.3% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) shares popped 7.3% after the company said it's on course to meet its revised fiscal year 2024 guidance issued last month.

Tyson Foods' (TSN) John Tyson, suspended from his position as chief financial officer, pleaded not guilty to charges including drunken and careless driving, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The company's shares were rising 2.5%.

Chegg (CHGG) shares surged about 18% after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock to equalweight from underweight.

Taboola.com (TBLA) has secured a deal with Apple (AAPL) to sell native advertising in the Apple News and Apple Stocks apps, Axios reported, citing Taboola Chief Executive Adam Singolda. Taboola shares jumped 5.2%, while Apple added 0.1%.

