Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Friday Afternoon

Consumer stocks were increasing Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In corporate news, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) shares were falling nearly 1% after it lowered its full-year outlook as Chief Executive Calvin McDonald said the company aims to speed up the release of several new athletic apparel styles.

Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) lower-than-expected earnings and comparable sales for fiscal Q2 and its downgraded guidance are expected to be a drag on its share price in the near term, Evercore ISI said in a Friday note. Ulta shares were dropping 4.5%.

Edgio (EGIO) shares tumbled past 19% after the company said it has secured a roughly $9.1 million term loan credit facility under a priority credit agreement with Lynrock.

