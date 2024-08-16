News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading

August 16, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In corporate news, Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) shares popped 5.5%. The company said Friday that it swung to a fiscal Q4 profit year over year as higher event-related revenue and food and beverage sales helped drive a double-digit topline gain.

Flowers Foods (FLO) on Friday reported higher-than-expected fiscal Q2 earnings while the company's revenue missed analysts' estimates amid volume declines. Its shares were little changed.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares fell 3.3%. Bloomberg reported Friday that the company paused production of electric commercial vans for Amazon.com (AMZN) amid parts shortages.

