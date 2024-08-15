News & Insights

Markets
ULTA

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading

August 15, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks rose Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) jumping 3%.

In corporate news, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) shares surged 12% after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported its holding of about 690,000 shares in the cosmetics company.

Walmart (WMT) shares rose 6.8% after the company raised its full-year outlook as fiscal Q2 results topped market estimates amid gains across all segments.

Tapestry (TPR) reported better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and expects 2025 earnings to rise from a year earlier. The shares climbed 3.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ULTA
WMT
TPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.